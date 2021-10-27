State Street Corp Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $699,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

