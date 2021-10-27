State Street Corp Buys 35,521 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $756,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $503.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $517.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

