State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of Liberty Broadband worth $589,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $3,126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,121.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

