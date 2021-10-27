State Street Corp Has $647.01 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.77% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $647,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.11.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $529.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

