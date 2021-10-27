State Street Corp Sells 47,873 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.88% of Gartner worth $786,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.