State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $616,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,038.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

