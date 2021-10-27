Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez Sells 8,220 Shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STLD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 35,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

