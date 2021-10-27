StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO David Y. Park Sells 3,000 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.