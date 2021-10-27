Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYD opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.