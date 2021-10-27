Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 978 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $342.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion and a PE ratio of -112.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.39. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

