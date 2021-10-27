Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 529,543 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

