Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $687,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $185.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

