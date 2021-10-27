Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2,621.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

EQC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

