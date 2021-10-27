Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

