Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 570 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

