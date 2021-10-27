Stifel Financial Corp Buys 570 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

