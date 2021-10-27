Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

