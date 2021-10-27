Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,494 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,157,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78.

