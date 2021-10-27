Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,833 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.