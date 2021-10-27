Stifel Financial Corp Sells 391 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donaldson by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Donaldson by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

