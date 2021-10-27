Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up about 2.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 2.30% of Stitch Fix worth $148,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $317,482.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

