Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Update

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

