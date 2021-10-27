Streamr (DATA) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $98.88 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00098308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

