Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

SMFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

