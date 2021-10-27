Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 411,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

