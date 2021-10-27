Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,939.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $224,939.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00458279 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,356,787 coins and its circulating supply is 38,656,787 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

