Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.49 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$71.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.46.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

