Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $$31.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
