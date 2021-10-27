Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £370,500 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Peter Sjölander purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry stock opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £236.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.53. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.