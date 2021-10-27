SureRemit (RMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,746.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,746.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

