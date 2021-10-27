Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $758,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.