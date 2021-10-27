Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,512 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

