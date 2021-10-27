Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €136.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €120.63 ($141.92).

FRA:SY1 opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

