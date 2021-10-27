Syneos Health (SYNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.25-4.43 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNH opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

