Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $8.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.13. 795,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.99 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.