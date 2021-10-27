T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $124,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

