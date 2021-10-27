Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TALS) Lock-Up Period To End on November 3rd

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TALS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of TALS opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

