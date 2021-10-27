Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.06. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 737,942 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
