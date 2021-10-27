Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $276.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.29.

TGT opened at $258.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

