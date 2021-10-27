Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $745.61

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.61 ($9.74) and traded as low as GBX 659.20 ($8.61). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 661.40 ($8.64), with a volume of 1,067,306 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 701 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

