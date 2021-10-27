Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.62 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.99.

In other Taylor Maritime Investments news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 40,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

