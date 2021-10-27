Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of TMHC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 72,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

