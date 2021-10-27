Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $29.50. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 10,030 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

