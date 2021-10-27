Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $29.50. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 10,030 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
