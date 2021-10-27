TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.16.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$67.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.