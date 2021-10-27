TD Securities Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM traded down C$0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.