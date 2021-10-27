TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.