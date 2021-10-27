TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE TEL traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

