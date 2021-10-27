Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.