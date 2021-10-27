Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,200 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.