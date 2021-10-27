Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.350-$16.450 EPS.

TDY stock opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

